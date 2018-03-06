Dr. Peggy Proudfoot Harman named director of Master of Social Work program

Harman has over 20 years of clinical social work experience and over 17 years of teaching experience, which makes her the ideal fit for this new position, according to Dr. Michael Prewitt, dean of the college.

“Dr. Harman brings a unique set of skills and insights to our college’s Master of Social Work program,” Prewitt said. “She was the Title IV-E Child Welfare Training Program Coordinator for several years at Ohio University and has been a trainer on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders and child welfare topics for the Institute for Human Services in Columbus, Ohio. She continues to collaborate on a variety of funded social work research activities while at Marshall and we are very excited to have her here.”

Harman, a former investigator and mitigation specialist for death-row inmates for the Federal Public Defender in Pennsylvania, said her unique work experience has led her to this stage in her career.

“As I’ve said before, the purpose of social work is to assist in the well-being of society and students within the M.S.W. program will be able to do just that,” Harman said. “Our graduates will be at the forefront of change as West Virginia faces many critical rural health and economic issues. We will need trained professionals who can offer practical solutions and make a positive change within our communities.”

Harman said Marshall’s M.S.W. program offers a specialization in integrated behavioral health with opportunities to focus on veteran affairs and a variety of rural and underserved populations, which is especially significant given the large numbers of veterans who have returned from active duty, many from combat situations.

The M.S.W. program consists of 60 hours for the two-year generalist component, designed for those coming to the field of social work from a related discipline, or 36 hours for those holding a bachelor’s degree in social work. Full-time students can expect to graduate in two years and advanced-standing students will be able to complete the program in one calendar year. Part-time and online options will be available to those who cannot attend full-time classes. The program is currently accepting applications for admission. For more information on the Department of Social Work, visit www.marshall.edu/social-work or www.marshall.edu/cohp.