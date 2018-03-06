Marshall to host conference for physics teachers

The Physics Department at Marshall University will host the Appalachian and Kentucky sections of the American Association of Physics Teachers conference March 9-10 on the Huntington campus. All teachers interested in teaching physics in their classrooms are invited to participate.

The conference will begin Friday, March 9, with activities in Drinko Library and continue Saturday, March 10, with sessions in the Science Building. They will include tutorial sessions introducing modeling instruction and various workshops on the next generation of physics education, including bringing gravitational waves into the classroom.

Visit http://ngpt.aaptsections.org for details regarding the conference. There will be a back-to-back “Demonstration Slam.” Anyone interested in participating can e-mail Dr. Jennifer Birriel at j.birriel@moreheadstate.edu. With other questions, e-mail Dr. Troy Messina at messinat@berea.edu or Dr. Maria Hamilton at babiuc@marshall.edu.

The event is sponsored by the Physics Department and the College of Science.