District excited to welcome back students and staff Wednesday

A specially-appointed conference committee of the West Virginia Legislature has arrived at a compromise on House Bill 4145, which has been approved by both the House and the Senate and has been signed into law by Governor Jim Justice.

The new bill authorizes a five percent pay raise for all professional and service education employees, and all other state employees, effective July 1, 2018.

All three of the associations representing education employees in the statewide work stoppage have accepted the terms outlined in this revised legislation and have declared an immediate end to the statewide work stoppage.

Therefore, all Cabell County schools will be open and operating on a regular schedule, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“We couldn’t be happier that a compromise has been reached and commend our legislators and Governor for honoring the 5% pay raise for all education employees,” says Ryan S. Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “We know that, to attract and retain the very best education employees, they must be adequately compensated. At the same time, we also understand that this work stoppage has been very frustrating for our students, parents, and community. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as this process unfolded.”

Superintendent Saxe says he and Board of Education members are grateful to the many employees, churches, and community organizations that showed their compassion for students by volunteering to provide free meals and other services during the work stoppage.

“Despite this contentious statewide debate, our Cabell County community came together and demonstrated their ultimate love for our children. Now, we must all pull together once more and return to our mission of providing a world-class education for our students.”

Mr. Saxe says that he understands some parents are concerned about work stoppage make-up days. The Superintendent says the district is working on a plan for how these make-up days will be scheduled, and how to best meet parent and student needs in the process. The district will communicate with parents possibilities for making up these days in the coming week.