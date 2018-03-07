Cabell County Commission Meets Thursday

 Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 01:12 Updated 4 hours ago

The Cabell County Commission will meet Thursday , March 8, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cabell County Courthouse in the Commission Chambers on the Third Floor.

A pdf of the agenda may be downloaded by clicking the attachment below:

  1. Cabell County Commission Agenda (109.22 KB)
