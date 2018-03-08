FIRST LOOK: Disney v. Disney --- Panther creeps over "Wrinkle in Time"

Will "The Black Panther" slay "A Wrinkle in Time?" This week it's Marvel Disney versus the 21st Century reimagination ("Beauty and the Beast", "Cinderella") of a young adult series, "A Wrinkle in Time," which pits dimensional visual awesome against a tween girls coming of age learning about how evil destroys love, compassion and individuality.

Early reviews of acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) and star Oprah Winfrey pedigree of talent Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifiankis, and Chris Pine suggest a visually brilliant interpretation of a once called unfilmable novel. Left murky (to keep it all age family friendly maybe?) are encounters with death , failure, and a scrubbing of Christian values which were novelwise "Narnia" styled anyway.

Film analysts believe the target audience is still basking in repeat viewing of "Black Panther," which may place "Wrinkle" into the "Tomorrowland" category, rather than a potential tween gal (minus the sorcery ).

Horror flick "The Stranger" will duel "Red Sparrow" for third and fourth place. A caper whisking around a hurricane may have promise, too.

As for social media, Boxoffice tallies show Facebook likes in this order: "Avengers Infinity War" (14.421,149), Black Panther (795,273), Wonder (775,605), Greatest Showman (598,884) and "Coco" ( 598,528)

LOVE SIMON

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

GRINGGO

The story follows mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo), who has a new wife and a stake in a pharmaceutical company about to go public. He seemingly has the American Dream in his grasp - until everything goes wrong. Stranded south of the border, with a price on his head, Harold discovers that the life he had never really existed in the first place.

HURRICANE HEIST

A crew of thieves plans the ultimate heist, to steal $600 million from the U.S. treasury facility located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama using a hurricane as their cover. When the storm blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one female Treasury Agent, a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to defeat the bad guys in this non-stop action/thriller.

THE STRANGERS

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive

A WRINKLE IN TIME

Meg Murry is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who just wants to fit in. The daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg's younger brother, Charles Wallace, but she has yet to realize it for herself. Complicating matters is the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Murry, which has left Meg devastated and her mother broken-hearted. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin to three celestial beings (Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who) who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they embark on their formidable quest. Travelling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil force. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must face the darkness within herself in order to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness rapidly enveloping the Universe.

FLASHBACK THE QUIET MAN

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day. This classic love story set in Ireland earned director John Ford his fourth Academy Award. John Wayne plays a former American boxer who falls in love with fiery redhead Maureen O'Hara, but her obstinate brother (Victor McLaglen) stands in their way. Wayne and McLaglen come to blows in a rousing climax peppered with witty trash talk and grudging respect. ("Your widow-me sister-she could've done a lot worse.") Rated G

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

