FIRST LOOK: Disney v. Disney --- Panther creeps over "Wrinkle in Time"
Early reviews of acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) and star Oprah Winfrey pedigree of talent Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifiankis, and Chris Pine suggest a visually brilliant interpretation of a once called unfilmable novel. Left murky (to keep it all age family friendly maybe?) are encounters with death , failure, and a scrubbing of Christian values which were novelwise "Narnia" styled anyway.
Film analysts believe the target audience is still basking in repeat viewing of "Black Panther," which may place "Wrinkle" into the "Tomorrowland" category, rather than a potential tween gal (minus the sorcery ).
Horror flick "The Stranger" will duel "Red Sparrow" for third and fourth place. A caper whisking around a hurricane may have promise, too.
As for social media, Boxoffice tallies show Facebook likes in this order: "Avengers Infinity War" (14.421,149), Black Panther (795,273), Wonder (775,605), Greatest Showman (598,884) and "Coco" ( 598,528)
SATURDAY ONLY
LOVE SIMON
Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.
NEW THIS WEEK
GRINGGO
The story follows mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo), who has a new wife and a stake in a pharmaceutical company about to go public. He seemingly has the American Dream in his grasp - until everything goes wrong. Stranded south of the border, with a price on his head, Harold discovers that the life he had never really existed in the first place.
HURRICANE HEIST
A crew of thieves plans the ultimate heist, to steal $600 million from the U.S. treasury facility located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama using a hurricane as their cover. When the storm blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one female Treasury Agent, a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to defeat the bad guys in this non-stop action/thriller.
THE STRANGERS
A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive
A WRINKLE IN TIME
Meg Murry is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who just wants to fit in. The daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg's younger brother, Charles Wallace, but she has yet to realize it for herself. Complicating matters is the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Murry, which has left Meg devastated and her mother broken-hearted. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin to three celestial beings (Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who) who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they embark on their formidable quest. Travelling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil force. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must face the darkness within herself in order to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness rapidly enveloping the Universe.
FLASHBACK THE QUIET MAN
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day. This classic love story set in Ireland earned director John Ford his fourth Academy Award. John Wayne plays a former American boxer who falls in love with fiery redhead Maureen O'Hara, but her obstinate brother (Victor McLaglen) stands in their way. Wayne and McLaglen come to blows in a rousing climax peppered with witty trash talk and grudging respect. ("Your widow-me sister-she could've done a lot worse.") Rated G
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
FLASHBACK
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY MARCH 11 and 14 @ 3:30 /7:00 pm
ADVANCE SHOWING
SATURDAY MARCH 10 ONLY
SAT 7 PM ONLY; STARTS MARCH 16 NOW SHOWING Trailer ▶
Gringo (R)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron
DIRECTOR
Nash Edgerton
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Hurricane Heist (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson
DIRECTOR
Rob Cohen
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)Horror
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:40PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time in Disney Digital 3D (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 3D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Death Wish (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone
DIRECTOR
Eli Roth
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Red Sparrow (R)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons
DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Annihilation (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Garland
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:15PM5:55PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Every Day (Every Day Another Day) (PG-13)Romance
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Owen Teague, Angourie Rice, Colin Ford, Jacob Batalon
DIRECTOR
Michael Sukki
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM4:35PM7:05PM9:55PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 1:05 4:35 7:05 9:55
Sun Wed: 1:05 9:55
Thu: 1:05 4:35 9:55
Trailer ▶
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
More Information ► 2D 6:45PM10:00PM
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 12:55 3:55 6:45 10:00
Thu: 12:55 3:55 10:00
Trailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:05PM8:35PM SAT ONLY 12:35 3:35 9:35
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM Thu: 12:05 3:00 8:45
CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY MARCH 11 & 14 @ 3:30/7:00
NOW SHOWING
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM Thu: 11:45 2:10 4:35 9:50
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 11:55 2:25 4:50 7:15 9:40
Sun Wed: 11:55 9:55
Thu: 11:55 2:25 4:50 9:40
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM
Thu: 12:00 3:00 8:45
BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
FLASHBACK
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY MARCH 11 & 14 @ 3:30/7:00 NOW SHOWING
Trailer ▶
Every Day (Every Day Another Day) (PG-13)Romance
1 hr. 35 min.
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Owen Teague, Angourie Rice, Colin Ford, Jacob Batalon
DIRECTOR
Michael Sukki
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:30PM
Sun Wed: 11:45 9:55
Thu: 11:45 2:10 4:35 9:30
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:25PM4:55PM7:25PM10:00PM Thu: 11:55 2:25 4:55 10:00
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM Thu: 12:05 3:00 9:25
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY MARCH 11 & 14 @ 3:30 AND 7:00 pm
NOW SHOWING
Trailer ▶
Annihilation (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Garland
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:40PM Thu: 12:55 3:55 9:40
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:30
Sun Wed: 12:00 9:45
Thu: 12:00 2:20 4:40 9:30
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM
WELCH, WV
MARQUEE McDowell 3
BLK PANTHER (PG13)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Fri: 4:40 7:00 9:20
Sat: 11:50 2:20 4:40 7:00 9:20
Sun: 11:50 2:20 4:40 7:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 6:50
WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)
Fri: 6:50
Sat Sun: 12:50 6:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 6:55
WRINKLE IN TIME 3D (PG)
Fri Sat: 3:50 9:30
Sun: 3:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:15
SUMMERVILLE, WV
Nicholas Showcase
BLK PANTHER (PG13)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 6:40
GAME NIGHT (R)
Fri: 4:20 7:20 9:50
Sat: 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:50
Sun: 1:20 4:20 7:20
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:50 7:30
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Fri: 4:30 6:50 9:20
Sat: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:50 9:20
Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 6:20
WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)
Fri: 6:50
Sat Sun: 12:50 6:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 7:00
WRINKLE IN TIME 3D (PG)
Fri Sat: 3:50 9:30
Sun: 3:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:15
WYTHVILLE VA/BLUEFIELD WV
Wytheville 8
BLK PANTHER (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sat Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40
DEATH WISH (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sat Sun: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45
GRINGO (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00 9:35
Sat Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35
HURRICANE HEIST (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 6:30 9:15
Sat Sun: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:15
JUMANJI (PG13)
Daily: 9:20
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:40 7:00
Sat Sun: 11:50 2:20 4:40 7:00
RED SPARROW (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sat Sun: 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30
STRANGERS (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 5:10 7:30 9:50
Sat Sun: 12:15 2:40 5:10 7:30 9:50
WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 6:50
Sat Sun: 12:50 6:50
WRINKLE IN TIME 3D (PG)
Daily: 3:50 9:30