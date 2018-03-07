Most read
Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society
GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service. Those inducted during a ceremony March 1 at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center were:
Students:
Harley Jacob Davis
Dylan Ray Maldonado
Akash Sharma
Saidat T. Sola-Rufai
Angela Thorp
Emily Michele Wright
Kristin “Sashi” Yasuda
Residents:
Robert “Chris” Bowers, M.D. (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
Milad Modarresi, M.D. (Surgery)
Troy Wallace, M.D. (Internal Medicine/Pediatrics)
Courtney Wellman, M.D. (Family and Community Health)
Faculty:
Paul Knowles, M.D. (Neurology)
Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members.
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.