Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Thirteen medical students, residents and faculty members have been inducted into the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS).

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service. Those inducted during a ceremony March 1 at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center were:

Students:

Harley Jacob Davis

Dylan Ray Maldonado

Akash Sharma

Saidat T. Sola-Rufai

Angela Thorp

Emily Michele Wright

Kristin “Sashi” Yasuda

Residents:

Robert “Chris” Bowers, M.D. (Obstetrics & Gynecology)

Milad Modarresi, M.D. (Surgery)

Troy Wallace, M.D. (Internal Medicine/Pediatrics)

Courtney Wellman, M.D. (Family and Community Health)

Faculty:

Paul Knowles, M.D. (Neurology)

Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D. (Internal Medicine)



Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.