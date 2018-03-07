Marshall professor receives awards at National Broadcasting Society national convention

 Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 23:23 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall professor receives awards at National Broadcasting Society national convention

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall professor Dan Hollis received two first-place awards for his creative work at the recent National Broadcasting Society national convention in Washington, D.C.

 

Hollis is a journalism and media professor with the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications in Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media.  He received the recognition in both the audio and video news categories of the NBS professional awards for two different features he did on local rodeo events.  The features can be found on Hollis’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/danhollisvideo/videos.

 

“I love telling stories and especially stories that have compelling characters and great video and sound,” Hollis said. “The rodeo is a fun event to watch, but I wanted to explore what makes the participants tick.”

 

These were Hollis’ 15th and 16th overall awards from the National Broadcasting Society during his time at Marshall.

