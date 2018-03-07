Former Marshall theatre department chair to be inducted into the SETC Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. N.B. East, a longtime chair of the Marshall University theatre department, will be inducted into the Southeastern Theatre Conference Hall of Fame March 10, during the Annual SETC Business Meeting at the 2018 Convention in Mobile, Alabama.

East chaired Marshall’s Department of Theatre/Dance for 28 years and passed away in 2011. He has received the distinction for his contributions to the SETC over the course of three decades.

According to the organization’s website, “He was one of the founders of the West Virginia Theatre Conference and held every elective office of that organization, including three terms as President. He was the SETC West Virginia state representative for over 10 years and in that capacity served on SETC’s Board of Directors.”

East also chaired the SETC Auditions Committee for several years and was instrumental in developing operations and procedures that are still utilized at SETC’s auditions. He also helped establish the original state screening audition process. East received the West Virginia Theatre Conference’s lifetime achievement award, and was a constant presence at SETC conventions for more than 25 years.

Also among this year’s inductees are Don Creason, April J’Callahan, Jonathan Michaelsen and Julie Richardson.

For more information, visit, https://www.setc.org/scholarships-awards/awards/hall-of-fame/.





