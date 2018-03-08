Huntington Council and Budget Meetings Scheduled

Huntington City Council's Monday March 12 agenda includes purchase resolutions of watchguard cameras for police, SWAT helmets and five new cruisers, as well as rezoning.

The work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 8, followed by a budget hearing reviewing the fire department, public works , sanitation and coal severance.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

March 12, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 33, 35, 37, 51, 55, 61 6th AVENUE WEST AND 24, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40 7th AVENUE WEST CABELL COUNTY TAX MAP 28, PARCELS 515-520 AND 527-531, 531.1

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH SWAT HELMETS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5) WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2018 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PLANNING CONSULTING SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment