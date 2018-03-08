PSC and WVONGA Host Joint Seminar on Gas Pipeline Safety

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association are holding Pipeline Safety Seminars in Charleston on April 10 and Bridgeport on April 12, 2018.

The one-day seminars are free of charge to participants and will focus on a review of Federal and State requirements and recent developments in the industry. Featured speakers at the conference will include representatives of the industry and the PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division. The seminar qualifies for continuing legal education credits and professional development hours for registered engineers.

“The purpose of the seminars is to ensure all regulated pipeline operators in West Virginia understand and comply with pipeline safety regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of West Virginia’s pipelines,” according to PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division Director Mary Friend.

“WVONGA is pleased to partner with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to offer this important and useful training. It is always a benefit to the industry when our regulators work with us to inform us of new laws and regulations to which we are subject, and we are delighted to have such a good working relationship with the PSCWV,” stated WVONGA Executive Director Anne Blankenship.

The PSC is responsible for the inspection and enforcement of Federal and State pipeline safety regulations for over 14,000 miles of intrastate natural gas and hazardous liquid transmission, regulated gathering and gas distribution pipelines.

WVONGA, the oldest trade association in West Virginia, has represented a wide cross section of the oil and gas industry for 100 years. A membership organization representing over 200 companies, WVONGA members include all sections of the industry from exploration, drilling and transmission to legal and technical support.

Details and online registration are available at: https://www.wvonga.com/events/upcoming-events.html