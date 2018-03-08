Police Raid Jefferson Avenue Home, Nuisance Issued

Two people were arrested on felony charges Wednesday evening following the execution of a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

For several weeks, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau has received complaints of drug and prostitution activity in a downstairs apartment at 1145 Jefferson Ave. Nearby residents called the HPD anonymous tip line (304-696-4444) made calls to drug detectives and called the office of the chief of police.

On Wednesday, detectives received information that was used to obtain a drug-related search warrant for the residence.

Jeffrey David Payne, 40, of South Point, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a probation violation from Lincoln County. Summer Marie Scott, 27, of Huntington, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a felony capias warrant.

A third person was detained and released at the scene. Additional arrests are expected.

Detectives recovered distribution amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia used for packaging and using drugs. Uncapped needles were also found throughout the residence.

The owner of the property, Bill Perdue, will be issued a nuisance letter and will have 10 days to respond. The Code Enforcement Unit has also been notified for a follow-up investigation.

Perdue pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 7, in Huntington Municipal Court to two counts under the city’s nuisance property ordinance and agreed to pay two $500 fines for allowing ongoing problems to occur at a Washington Avenue residence twice earlier this year. The Washington Avenue residence was the subject of the execution of two search warrants that resulted in the arrest of 12 people. The operations occurred on Jan. 3 and Feb. 20.