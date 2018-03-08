Secretary Warner, State Leaders Recognize Cabell, Logan County Students as Honorary Secretaries of State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is proud to announce that students from Cabell and Logan counties have been selected as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to register their classmates to vote.





St. Joseph's Catholic High School students Laura Rabel and Shannyn Kyle, and Chapmanville High School students Jacy Baxter and Cheyenne Armstrong were selected for this prestigious program.



The Honorary Secretary of State Program recognizes high school students who are active in the voter registration process. These students have registered eligible 17 and 18-year-old high school seniors to vote.



These honorees are part of a group of 49 students across West Virginia who have helped organize more than 100 voter registration drives in their schools and communities. These efforts have helped register 13,688 eligible high school seniors in 2017.



Secretary Warner introduced Rabel, Kyle, Baxter, and Armstrong and congratulated them and their high schools Wednesday morning in a ceremony held in the Secretary of State's Office in the State Capitol.



Laura Rabel of Huntington is the daughter of Tom Rabel & Nikki Cavalier. Shannyn Kyle of Huntington is the daughter of Patricia Woods & Chuck Kyle. Jacy Baxter of Chapmanville is the daughter of Jenny Saunders & Jimmy Baxter. Cheyenne Armstrong of Chapmanville is the daughter of Danny & Doris Meade.

