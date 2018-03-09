League of Cities Names Huntington Diversity Finalist

 Friday, March 9, 2018 - 09:20 Updated 5 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The National League of Cities (NLC) has announced that Huntington is among six cities that are finalists in the City Cultural Diversity Awards.

Designed to promote and reward inclusive policies in the nation’s cities, towns and villages, the awards program recognizes communities that have developed innovative ways of supporting diversity. Huntington is being recognized for its Open to All diversity campaign. To learn more about the campaign and how your organization can become involved, visit http://www.cityofhuntington.com/…/open-to-all-reaffirming-t….

“Cities across America are celebrating and supporting diversity and inclusion in innovative ways,” said National League of Cities (NLC) President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas. “NLC is proud to honor six communities as pioneers that have demonstrated initiative, resourcefulness and inclusive values in their approach to governing.”

Submissions for the awards program were grouped by size and evaluated on how the program increased citizen participation in government and community activities, as well as the overall scope and impact of the program.

The other five communities selected include:

50,000 and Under:
• Huntington, W.Va.
• Norristown, Pa.

50,001 — 200,000
• Jacksonville, N.C.
• Tallahassee, Fla.

200,000 and Over
• Charlotte, N.C.
• Las Vegas, Nev.

One winner from each category will be chosen next week at NLC’s Congressional City Conference. NLC will host a Diversity Awards Breakfast on Monday, March 12, where finalists will celebrate their multicultural initiatives.

