Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Police Raid Jefferson Avenue Home, Nuisance Issued
- Rosenstein's Remarks at America's Health Insurance Policy Conference
- OP ED: The Second Amendment Must Be Respected, Period
- COLUMN: Open Disciplinary Meeting Issue Raised by Suspended Worker's Comp Judge Prompts Councilman Caserta Deja Vu
- Huntington Council and Budget Meetings Scheduled
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
Marshall University music fraternity to host recital of American composers
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 09:23 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The concert will include several student performances from the Marshall jazz department, small chamber ensembles, solo performances and the Sinfonian Men’s Chorus.
Phi Mu Alpha is the largest all-male music fraternity in the nation. One of its many goals is to advance music in America through events like the American music recital. The Zeta Eta chapter of Phi Mu Alpha has performed at least one American music recital annually since its recharter at Marshall University.
The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music, and light refreshments will be offered afterward.