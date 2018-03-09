Marshall University music fraternity to host recital of American composers

Marshall University’s School of Music, in partnership with the Zeta Eta chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, will present a concert featuring works from American composers, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Jomie Jazz Center Forum.

The concert will include several student performances from the Marshall jazz department, small chamber ensembles, solo performances and the Sinfonian Men’s Chorus.

Phi Mu Alpha is the largest all-male music fraternity in the nation. One of its many goals is to advance music in America through events like the American music recital. The Zeta Eta chapter of Phi Mu Alpha has performed at least one American music recital annually since its recharter at Marshall University.

The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music, and light refreshments will be offered afterward.