Marshall to host 2nd Annual Science Blitz Day

The Marshall University College of Science, in partnership with West Virginia Science Adventures, will host the 2nd Annual Science Blitz Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Science Building on the Huntington campus.

The Science Festival will kick off at 1 p.m. in Buskirk Field, behind the Science Building, with a Science Egg Hunt. All children and families are welcome to participate in the hunt and then go inside the Science Building for hands-on science activities. Twenty separate activities were developed by faculty and students in all scientific disciplines. Participants can see the stars in a planetarium, ride a Hovercraft, look at the world on a microscopic level, see and touch exotic animals, and much more.

The event is free and open to all, with sponsorship from the College of Science and West Virginia Science Adventures.

For more information, contact Dr. Suzanne Strait, director of West Virginia Science Adventures, at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com.