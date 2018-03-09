Most read
Secretary Warner Reports 848 New Businesses in West Virginia for February 2018
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 10:05 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in February were Calhoun County with 2.86 percent growth, Wirt County with 2.22 percent growth, and Hampshire County with 2.14 percent growth. In West Virginia, all 55 counties reported business registration growth in February (attachment).
The number of business entities grew in Calhoun County from 170 to 175, business entities in Wirt County increased from 132 to 135, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Hampshire County increased in number from 964 to 983. According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 848 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of February 2018.
West Virginia saw 10.9 percent growth in business registrations in a 12-month period, with Lincoln, Jackson, and Summers counties leading the way. Over the last 12 months, Lincoln County saw 14.41 percent business growth, Jackson County saw 13.89 percent growth, and Summers County saw 13.61 percent growth (attachment).
To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD.