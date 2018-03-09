Lighthouse Recovery 5K Walk Returns March 24

HUNTINGTON – Lifehouse is hosting its 3rd Annual 5k Walk/Run on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 9:00 am. The Run/Walk with begin and conclude at the picnic shelter area of Ritter Park, with an awards ceremony taking place immediately after the race.

Race registration is ongoing and available up to and including race day. All interested participants are encouraged to register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/36578. Applications, if online is not an option, are available at http://www.thelifehousewv.com/upcoming-events.html. Also available under the “Upcoming Events” tab of the Lifehouse website is further information regarding the Lifehouse 5k Run/Walk, including sponsorship, venue information, and images from 2017’s 5k.

The Lifehouse is a local, structured, long-term, residential peer-recovery and therapeutic community offering nearly 100 men and 30 women the opportunity to recover from addiction. Operating for over 6 years, the Lifehouse continues to be an active and involved community fostering an answer to one of the most pressing issues facing this region.

The Lifehouse invites anyone in our area desiring to foster an existing, ongoing and impactful part of the solution to the epidemic of addiction to join the Lifehouse, race organizers/volunteers and sponsors on March 24th at 9:00am.

For more information, call or text Rocky Meadows at 304-416-5000.