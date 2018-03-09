Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Police Raid Jefferson Avenue Home, Nuisance Issued
- Rosenstein's Remarks at America's Health Insurance Policy Conference
- OP ED: The Second Amendment Must Be Respected, Period
- Huntington Council and Budget Meetings Scheduled
- COLUMN: Open Disciplinary Meeting Issue Raised by Suspended Worker's Comp Judge Prompts Councilman Caserta Deja Vu
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
Lighthouse Recovery 5K Walk Returns March 24
Race registration is ongoing and available up to and including race day. All interested participants are encouraged to register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/36578. Applications, if online is not an option, are available at http://www.thelifehousewv.com/upcoming-events.html. Also available under the “Upcoming Events” tab of the Lifehouse website is further information regarding the Lifehouse 5k Run/Walk, including sponsorship, venue information, and images from 2017’s 5k.
The Lifehouse is a local, structured, long-term, residential peer-recovery and therapeutic community offering nearly 100 men and 30 women the opportunity to recover from addiction. Operating for over 6 years, the Lifehouse continues to be an active and involved community fostering an answer to one of the most pressing issues facing this region.
The Lifehouse invites anyone in our area desiring to foster an existing, ongoing and impactful part of the solution to the epidemic of addiction to join the Lifehouse, race organizers/volunteers and sponsors on March 24th at 9:00am.
For more information, call or text Rocky Meadows at 304-416-5000.