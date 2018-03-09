OP ED: The Second Amendment Must Be Respected, Period

There is no population in America more adamant about protecting our constitutional rights than West Virginians, and chief among these God-given rights is the Second Amendment. As a candidate for Congress in Southern West Virginia’s third district, my promise to the voters is this: I will always defend your right to keep and bear arms, and I pledge to be a tireless voice for our pro-gun values on every possible occasion.

If Washington liberals had it their way, our entire population would be unable to protect ourselves and our families. Mountaineers are always free, and it’s my strongly-held view that law-abiding Mountaineers will never be robbed of these freedoms, especially Second Amendment rights.

Many candidates will claim to support the right to bear arms, but when it comes time to vote, they try and position themselves on some imaginary middle ground. In stark contrast, I am a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a proud member of the West Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, and I am not now nor have I ever been a politician. With your support, I will enthusiastically bring conservative, pro-gun and pro-life West Virginia values to Congress. We don’t need another career politician to join the swamp, we need a Donald Trump-like conservative who will help drain it.

When the national Democratic Party began their anti-gun tirade in recent years, West Virginians took note, and this alone was a big reason our state began supporting Republican candidates across the board. As Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, I helped usher in the conservative wave that has turned our state from blue to strongly red. This massive shift sent a strong message to the Washington establishment — liberal values are not West Virginia values.

On the topic of strong messages, patriotic West Virginians sent Donald Trump to the White House with a gigantic 42-point margin of victory. If elected to Congress, I will never back down from a fight to defend your gun rights, and I will always be a champion for President Trump’s agenda. Making West Virginia great again must be an everyday priority, and the “America First” attitude will help our nation spark long-term economic growth.



Gun-control legislation introduced in Congress will have a strong enemy if I’m elected to represent Southern West Virginia — I promise you that. With the national media in a frenzy and liberals looking to take guns away at every turn, we can never rest in the fight for our God-given constitutional rights. As Ronald Reagan once put it, “We must reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”