Economic Development Committee to Receive CDBG Requets

 Friday, March 9, 2018 - 10:43 Updated 7 hours ago

There will be a meeting of the Huntington City Council  Economic & Community Development Committee in Council Chambers on Thursday, March 15th beginning at 5:30 p.m. CDBG funding requests will be received at that time. 

Meetings are televised on Comcast Channel 24. 

