Finance Committee Meets Prior to Council Monday
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 11:03 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
1. Ordinance: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Altamont Drive Retaining Wall
2. Resolution: FY 2017 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant on behalf of the City of Huntington
3. Resolution: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Sidewalks and Ramps within the City of Huntington
4. Resolution: Lease Agreement with University Physicians and Surgeons, Inc.
5. Resolution: Contract to Furnish the Huntington Police Department with Emergency Equipment for (5) New Vehicles previously Purchased
6. Contract to Provide City with a Vision Care Program
7. Other Matters as Necessary