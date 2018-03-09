Finance Committee Meets Prior to Council Monday

 Friday, March 9, 2018 - 11:03 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, March 12, 2018 @ 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.  Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. Ordinance: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Altamont Drive Retaining Wall

2. Resolution: FY 2017 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant on behalf of the City of Huntington

3. Resolution: Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials & Equipment for Sidewalks and Ramps within the City of Huntington

4. Resolution: Lease Agreement with University Physicians and Surgeons, Inc.

5. Resolution: Contract to Furnish the Huntington Police Department with Emergency Equipment for (5) New Vehicles previously Purchased

6. Contract to Provide City with a Vision Care Program

7. Other Matters as Necessary

