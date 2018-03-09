Marshall Center for Continuing Education adds classes on geocaching, animal sculpture

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education has added classes in geocaching and animal sculpture to its spring lineup beginning in April.

In the geocaching class, students will learn about the “game” of geocaching, which involves the use of a Global Positioning System-enabled device to search for hidden caches at locations marked by coordinates. Students interested in this course should have prior knowledge of the Internet, some GPS knowledge and like being outdoors. Cost is $35 per student over 14 years of age or $60 per pair. Students ages 10-14 must register with a parent or guardian at a cost of $60 for the pair.

The class will begin Tuesday, April 17, and continue weekly through May 1. Sessions will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Jenkins Hall, room 201, on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

In “Introduction to Animal Sculpture,” students will learn to bring clay to life by making ceramic animals using textures for fur, skin, hair, scales and more. Previous experience is not necessary. Students will have the opportunity to complete 2 to 3 small sculptures and one medium-sized sculpture.

The class will begin Tuesday, April 10, and continue on Tuesdays and Fridays through Friday, May 4. Sessions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall’s Art Warehouse, 201 21st Street. Parking will be available adjacent to the Art Warehouse.

Cost is $180 per student. Students must be 14 years of age or older to register. Those under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a participation form on the first day of class.

Interested participants can register directly for either class athttp://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Default.aspx.