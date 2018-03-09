Remodeled Family Dollar to open in Huntington

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Huntington community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

The store opens to the public on Thursday, March 15, followed by a grand opening celebration for the community on Saturday, March 17. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including a Coby Bluetooth Speaker, gift baskets and a gift card raffle.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located 2101 8th Avenue.

About Family Dollar

For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in more than 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, please visit familydollar.com.