WVDNR News: Seasons end for furbearer trapping

All beaver, bobcat, otter and fisher pelts are required to be checked within 30 days of the close of their respective season. Hunters and trappers can check game one of the following ways:



Internet – www.wvhunt.com

Stopping at any license agent (you will not have to bring the animal with you)

Telephone – Call 1-844-WVCHECK (1-844-982-4325)

It is illegal to set traps during the month of March for beaver unless those traps are in water. Trappers should be aware that it is illegal to set traps or leave traps set after noon on the last day of the season.

Furs shipped out of West Virginia must have a fur shipping tag, which is available at DNR district offices. Anyone who plans to sell an otter or bobcat pelt outside of the state of West Virginia should obtain a CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) seal for each pelt. All otter and bobcat pelts, usually exported from the United States by licensed fur buyers, must have a CITES seal from the state where the animal was harvested.