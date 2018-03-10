Cabell County Schools Announces Plan for Make-up Days

Cabell County Schools has lost a total of fourteen (14) days of instruction for students during the 2017-2018 school year. Four (4) of those days were missed due to inclement weather, and ten (10) were missed due to a work stoppage.

To make up days missed due to inclement weather, students will now attend school on the following Outside Environment (OS) Days:

" February 19, 2018 (OS Day 1)

" March 30, 2018 (OS Day 2)

" May 25, 2018 (OS Day 3)

" May 29, 2018 (OS Day 4)

To make up days missed due to the work stoppage, students will also attend school on the following days:

" May 30, 2018

" May 31, 2018

" June 1, 2018

" June 4, 2018

" June 5, 2018 (Last day for students)

The remaining five (5) of the total fourteen (14) days students missed will be made up utilizing Accrued Instructional Time (AIT). AIT is accumulated learning time earned when a school's instructional day exceeds the minimum time required by State Board policy.

Please note: Attendance waivers for make-up days will be made available. Absences for prescheduled vacations, college visits, etc. will not count against students. More information about how to apply for a waiver will be forthcoming.

Employees cannot use AIT to make up for days missed due to the work stoppage. All employees will work on the following days to make up for days missed. Students will not report on these days:

" June 6, 2018 (Will become a Preparation Day for staff)

" June 7, 2018 (OS Day 5 Teacher Make-up Day)

" June 8, 2018 (OS Day 6 Teacher Make-up Day)

" April 5, 2018 (originally scheduled Spring Break)

" April 6, 2018 (originally scheduled Spring Break)

Cabell County Schools is in the process of posting approximately twenty-four (24) positions for AP tutors and ACT/SAT tutors to work with those students at both high schools (12 at each school) after school and during Spring Break. The district will utilize the personnel days during Spring Break for staff development and to allow Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) to work to analyze benchmark assessments and plan for instruction and intervention for students.