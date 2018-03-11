Most read
W.Va. AG Releases Top Consumer Complaints for Metro Valley in 2017
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 00:49 by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“There is no shortage of consumers who file complaints about alleged violations of our law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our Consumer Protection Division diligently works to protect consumers from dishonest practices.”
The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division. The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams.
The 2017 top complaint categories for the Metro Valley were:
- Repairs-Used Vehicles
- General Sales
- Internet Services
- Cable TV
- Cell Phone Devices/Services
- Used Vehicles
- Collection Agencies
- Satellite Equipment & Services
- Major Appliances
Automotive and motor vehicle complaints, the top statewide category since 2014, fell by 11 percent in 2017, allowing communication complaints to take the top spot from second a year earlier.
Though the list does not include scams that issue remains the most frequently reported consumer issue. The Attorney General warned consumers they should always be wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information.
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.