Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
Murder Warrant Issued in Sunday Huntington Shooting
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 22:09 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
According to multiple sources, Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, was killed inside the residence from gunshots. A female has been been transported to the hospital with apparently non-life threatening injuries.
Both were shot inside the house.
Huntington Police have obtained a first degree murder warrant for Brandon Keishaun Reed, 18, of Detroit, according to police and media reports.
Police are interviewing witnesses.
No other "official" information has been released, but credible sources have stated:
- The suspect is still at large
- The location is a previously known "drug house"
- A search warrant has been issued for the premises
- Additional officers, including those from different agencies, have been called to assist HPD