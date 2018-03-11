Murder Warrant Issued in Sunday Huntington Shooting

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 22:09 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Murder Warrant Issued in Sunday Huntington Shooting
File Photo

Huntington Police have responded to a shooting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 11 in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue that left one man dead and a woman wounded. 

According to multiple sources, Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, was killed inside the residence from gunshots. A female has been been transported to the hospital with apparently non-life threatening injuries. 

Both were shot inside the house. 

Huntington Police have obtained a first degree murder warrant for Brandon Keishaun Reed, 18, of Detroit, according to police and media reports. 

Police are interviewing witnesses. 

No other "official" information has been released, but credible sources have stated:

- The suspect is still at large

- The location is a previously known "drug house"

- A search warrant has been issued for the premises

- Additional officers, including those from different agencies, have been called to assist HPD

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus