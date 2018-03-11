Murder Warrant Issued in Sunday Huntington Shooting

Huntington Police have responded to a shooting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 11 in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

According to multiple sources, Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, was killed inside the residence from gunshots. A female has been been transported to the hospital with apparently non-life threatening injuries.

Both were shot inside the house.

Huntington Police have obtained a first degree murder warrant for Brandon Keishaun Reed, 18, of Detroit, according to police and media reports.

Police are interviewing witnesses.

No other "official" information has been released, but credible sources have stated:

- The suspect is still at large

- The location is a previously known "drug house"

- A search warrant has been issued for the premises

- Additional officers, including those from different agencies, have been called to assist HPD