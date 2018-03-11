Most read
West Virginia Republicans Pass Fiscally Responsible Budget Ahead of Schedule
“Our Republican legislators have once again delivered on their promise to be fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer money,” said Potter. “Not only does this Republican budget provide historic public employee pay raises, cut spending, and fund vital aspects of state government, but our legislators did it on time and without raising any taxes! I would like to thank all of our Republican legislators for their hard work during this session, but especially Speaker Tim Armstead, for his years of dedication and leadership,” Potter concluded. The state budget passed the House and Senate this morning and now awaits the Governor’s signature. This marks the first time in over 30 years the legislature has approved the budget within the 60 day regular legislative session, sparing taxpayers a costly $35,000 per day extended session.