Activist Reveals 50 years of Kentucky Venting Radioactives; so too at former Huntington Pilot Plant?

A nuclear worker activist has uncovered and make public at least 50 years of radioactive atmospheric "venting" at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which like Piketon, Ohio, utilized uranium and plutonium.

Commonwealth Environmental Services founder, Gary Vander Boegh, has unveiled further data on the plutonium at the Paducah and its role in re-enriching Russian uranium.

"This a sad day for the families in Western Kentucky whose children were exposed to radioactive transuranics vented to the atmosphere over a period of over 50 years with the full knowledge of Senator Mtch McConnell and his staff! Their cancers are horrible," Vander Boegh said in a nuclear workers posting.

He blames Sen. McConnell for illegally denying claims and his support of nuclear workers groups "incestuous."

"Our local children dying of deadly transuranics induced cancers from the PGDP," Vander Boegh wrote.

But, the Paducah data infers what happened at the Huntington Pilot Plant, which made nickel carbonyl lined items for the weapons plants and also recycled spent radioactive fuels from the diffusion plants.

A deceased supervisor at the nuke fuel processing facility --- considered top secret at the time --- revealed a "venting" process routinely at the Huntington Pilot Plant. Basically, excess build ups of gases and dusk would be released to the atmosphere around Guyandotte.

"Nickel Powder/Nuclear Weapons: The Untold Story" by Clifford Honicker, M. A., Director, American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc., describes a purposefully misleading report on nickel contamination, partly by excluding women and African Americans as test subjects. Both groups have been found to be more susceptible to nickel dust.

Linking nickel barrier recycling from the three gaseous diffusion plats (Oakridge, Paducah, Portsmouth) , the document describes recycling of these radioactive materials at the Huntington, WV Atomic Energy Commission plant, as well as in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Other documents originate most nickel items from the Huntington facility.

One April 11, 1956 "bleeding" describes releases into the atmosphere:

"APRIL 11, 1956

During the “bleeding” of pressure off #4 reactor prior to an apparent routine “blow out with inert” an employee [accidentally ] shut down a “circulator and external vent value on circulator dripped … oil from same. [The employee] did not close vent … after flushing… and as a result the reactor leaked down through an open and unlit (?) vent on the process building roof polluting the atmosphere with highly saturated and poisonous gas.”



NOTE: Since at that time environmental laws had not been enacted and the accident involved secret atomic war materials, no report has been available as to what action was taken AFTER the April 11, 1956 incident.

PORTSMOUTH WASTE

Meanwhile , Scioto County citizens continue expressing concerns over utilization of the the former diffusion plant site for recycling nuclear waste. An active avid argument concerns leeching of radioactive waste in the Ohio River. the most radioactively contaminated portions of Huntington's plant were buried in a classified landfill site near Piketon.

Photos show runoff from the plant into the river. Aside from contamination, more than one worker (or wife of a worker) gave birth to severely disabled children.