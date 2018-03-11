Catch a POV ride on Cedar Point's newest record breaking coaster

 Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 18:47 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
 Take a ride on Steel Vengeance, coming in 2018 to Cedar Point. The world’s FIRST hyper-hybrid coaster takes you up 205 feet over FrontierTown and then drops 200 feet STRAIGHT DOWN at 90 degrees as you reach speeds up to 74 mph!
Learn more at https://www.cedarpoint.com/explore/st...
