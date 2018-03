Catch a POV ride on Cedar Point's newest record breaking coaster

Take a ride on Steel Vengeance, coming in 2018 to Cedar Point. The world’s FIRST hyper-hybrid coaster takes you up 205 feet over FrontierTown and then drops 200 feet STRAIGHT DOWN at 90 degrees as you reach speeds up to 74 mph!

