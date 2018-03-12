Detroit Drug Dealer Sentenced to More Than 12 Years in Federal Prison for Huntington Heroin Sales

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man caught with heroin and a firearm in July 2017 was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to 151 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Antonio Newson, 43, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

“Thanks to the tireless work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force, yet another Detroit drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Huntington. Together with our law enforcement partners, we are taking Huntington back, one Detroit drug dealer at a time,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Continued Stuart, “At the pace we’re locking up Detroit thugs, the State of Michigan should be sending us money to help pay prison costs.”

On July 10, 2017, officers with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Newson’s residence, 1748 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 1, in Huntington, West Virginia. During the search, officers located approximately 983 grams of heroin in a closet. Officers also located a firearm in the closet. As part of the plea agreement, Newson admitted that the heroin and the firearm belonged to him. Newson also admitted to the other drug activity charged in the indictment. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.