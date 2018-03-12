Gov. Justice Fires Gayle Manchin, wife of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin

 Monday, March 12, 2018 - 20:38 Updated 1 hour ago

Following a legislative decision to eliminate the Department of Education and Arts, Secretary Gayle Manchin issued a statement requesting that Gov. Justice veto the bill. Later, Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, declined to resign, and Gov. Justice fired her.

Justice has not yet decided whether he will sign the bill.  The department of arts oversees the Center for Professional Development, which helps train teachers. 

