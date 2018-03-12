West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2018 Environmental Grant Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (March 12, 2018) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in West Virginia American Water service areas across the state.

Established in 2005, West Virginia American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships.

“West Virginia American Water is committed to supporting groups and organizations that work to educate our community and students on environmental awareness and source water protection,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water. “We believe everyone should be an environmental steward in protecting the state’s water supplies, and providing funding through this program is one way we help communities play an active role in this important effort.”

To qualify, proposed projects must:

· Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

· Be completed between May 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018

· Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

· Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

· Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

· Be located within one of West Virginia American Water’s service areas in the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Webster.

Information and application requirements can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Megan Hannah, Community Relations Specialist, at Megan.Hannah@amwater.com or 304-340-2088. Applications must be postmarked by March 26, 2018 and recipients will be notified by April 18, 2018.

In 2017, West Virginia American Water awarded seven Environmental Grants totaling over $15,000.