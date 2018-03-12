Marshall School of Medicine approved for two additional psychiatry fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va .—The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has received initial accreditation to move forward with two fellowships, both of which are in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine.

Approval for the child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship and the geriatric psychiatry fellowship was issued by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in late February. The approval signals expansion for both education and clinical care for the school and community, respectively.

“Adding medical fellows to our psychiatry program here at Marshall helps to provide mental health care for thousands of people,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine. “This is an important step for our medical school and community.”

“We are thrilled that we have obtained approval to train psychiatrists in the much needed specialties of child and adolescent psychiatry, as well as geriatric psychiatry," said Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine. “We look forward to training psychiatry specialists to serve the great need in our region.”

The child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship is two years with an approved complement of four positions, while the geriatric fellowship is one year with one approved position. The programs will begin July 1, 2019.

Also, in other news, the Commission on Dental Accreditation has awarded accreditation to the dental residency program, which began in 2016 under the joint umbrella of Marshall and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Raj Khanna, D.M.D., M.D., chair of the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, says the accreditation is for seven years.

“This is excellent news for our program,” Khanna said. “The Commission has granted full accreditation to our program. The accreditation means that our program has met the rigorous national standards of training and education as set forth by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. This is a great achievement for us. Our team has done a fantastic job preparing for this process.”

Dental residents experience an intensive 12-month program designed to train general dentists in the management of medically complex situations and special needs patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

With approval of the two new fellowships, the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine now offers 10 accredited residency programs and nine fellowships.