W.Va. AG Urges Tourney-Bound Fans to Watch for Ticket Scalping
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 21:32 Updated 10 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General congratulated both teams on making it to the big dance. He also acknowledged the tremendous excitement surrounding their accomplishment, and underscored the importance for fans to resist impulse buys and deals that seem too good to be true.
“March Madness is at a fever pitch in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As the excitement builds, I urge WVU and Marshall fans to vigilantly research any ticket deal offered by an individual or third-party reseller. Unscrupulous scalpers are more than happy to prey upon your excitement, take your money and leave you empty-handed at the turnstile in San Diego.”
The Attorney General urges consumers to purchase tickets from the university or well-known ticket vendors. The NCAA offers tickets for sale via Ticketmaster and for resale through the NCAA Ticket Exchange via PrimeSport.
Taking such precautions will ensure the legitimacy of the ticket, and in the case of Marshall and WVU support the university.
Those choosing another route should double check their ticket and remember that an unbelievably good discount may be just that – too good to be true. Tips to consider include the following:
- RELIABLE VENDOR: Be sure your seller is trustworthy. Seek reviews from friends, family or another trusted source.
- IDENTITY THEFT: Ensure the website of any online vendor has the appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. For instance, the “s” in “https://” signifies a secure connection.
- ACCESS & LOCATION: Prior to purchase, make sure the seller discloses the seat location and confirms when the ticket is accessible, whether immediately via online or sometime later by will call or shipment.
- FEES: Read the fine print and check for any additional fees.
- REFUNDS: Know the refund policy for any unused tickets.
- CREDIT CARDS: Payment with a credit card provides the consumer greater ability to dispute any unfair or unauthorized charges.