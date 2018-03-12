Wounded Man Walks in to Cabell Huntington Hospital

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, March 12, 2018 - 22:15

Huntington Police have started an investigation after a man shot in the arm walked in to Cabell Huntington Hospital about 10:40 p.m. Monday, March 12.

Few details are available. Dispatch noted the incident occurred near the Auto Zone at 12th Street and 8th Avenue. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus