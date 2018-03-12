Surprise! Re-zoning Near Comcast Fails Council Vote

 Monday, March 12, 2018 - 22:28 Updated 6 hours ago

Huntington City Council has narrowly voted down a rezoning of an area near the Comcast Cable office on W. 6th and 7th Avenue.

The area has a mixture of uses and is currently  zone R4  (residential) to C-1 neighborhood commercial.

The vote tied 5-5. Councilman Charles McComas was absent due to his wife's passing. 

