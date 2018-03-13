Two Sought for Armed Robbery

 Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 19:42 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men who are wanted for armed robbery.

Tairon Bradley, 18, of Huntington, and Charles Smith, 26, of Virginia, are wanted for an armed robbery of a food delivery driver from a Huntington business on February 28.

Smith is also wanted for an armed robbery of a Yellow Cab driver on February 17. Both incidents involved firearms so the suspects should not be approached. If you have information regarding their whereabouts or other incidents in which they may have been involved, please call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Bradley is wearing a red and black shirt in the photos below, while Smith is wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt.

