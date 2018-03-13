FIRST LOOK: 7 Days, Tomb Raider

Before this weeks new titles, here's one of the first looks at the teaser trailer for Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel in November to Fantastic Beasts.

NEW THIS WEEK

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE

A gripping thriller inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts the most daring rescue mission ever attempted

TOMB RAIDER

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE

Based on the incredible true-life story that inspired the beloved, chart-topping song, I Can Only Imagine is a song that brings ultimate hope to so many - often in the midst of life's most challenging moments. Amazingly, the song was written in mere minutes by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard. In reality, those lyrics took a lifetime to craft.

LOVE SIMON

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are bringing Sunset Boulevard to select cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event, which includes specially produced commentary from Turner Classic Movies. Gloria Swanson, as aging silent-film queen, and William Holden, as the struggling young screenwriter who is held in thrall by her madness, created two of the screen's most memorable characters in "Sunset Boulevard." From the unforgettable opening sequence through the inevitable unfolding of tragic destiny, "Sunset Boulevard" is the definitive statement on the dark and desperate side of Hollywood.

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY @ 3:30 & 7:00 pm

STARTS FRIDAY

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA





Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Reserved Seating Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 2:15, 7:20 Thu: 2:15 PM The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Sun: 12:35, 9:40 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Wed: 12:35, 9:40 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Game Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 7:05, 9:55 Black Panther (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Fifty Shades Freed (R) Reserved Seating

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20 Thu: 12:10, 3:05, 9:20 Peter Rabbit (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Winchester (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 4:55, 10:00 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45 Sun: 12:05, 3:00, 8:45 Mon - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45





TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14





Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 7:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 4:45, 9:30 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:25 Annihilation (R) Fri - Thu: 3:55, 9:40 Game Night (R) Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13) Fri - Wed: 2:25, 7:10 Thu: 2:25 PM

Fifty Shades Freed (R) Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Sun: 12:35, 9:35 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Wed: 12:35, 9:35 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 9:35 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45









SUMMERVILLE WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE





Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 7:00, 9:45 Sat: 1:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sun: 1:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Sun: 4:00 PM Mon - Thu: 4:15 PM A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 6:55









WELCH WV

MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3





TO COME





WYTHVILLE , VA/BLUEFIELD WV





Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 4:00, 7:00 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 3:35, 9:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri: 6:30 PM Sat & Sun: 1:05, 6:30 Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Mon - Thu: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Thu: 4:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Mon - Wed: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15

Thu: 4:30, 9:15







