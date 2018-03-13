FIRST LOOK: 7 Days, Tomb Raider

 Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 20:13 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Before this weeks new titles, here's one of the first looks at the teaser trailer for Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel in November to Fantastic Beasts.

NEW THIS WEEK

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE

A gripping thriller inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts the most daring rescue mission ever attempted

 

TOMB RAIDER

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE

Based on the incredible true-life story that inspired the beloved, chart-topping song, I Can Only Imagine is a song that brings ultimate hope to so many - often in the midst of life's most challenging moments. Amazingly, the song was written in mere minutes by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard. In reality, those lyrics took a lifetime to craft.

LOVE SIMON

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are bringing Sunset Boulevard to select cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event, which includes specially produced commentary from Turner Classic Movies. Gloria Swanson, as aging silent-film queen, and William Holden, as the struggling young screenwriter who is held in thrall by her madness, created two of the screen's most memorable characters in "Sunset Boulevard." From the unforgettable opening sequence through the inevitable unfolding of tragic destiny, "Sunset Boulevard" is the definitive statement on the dark and desperate side of Hollywood.

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY @ 3:30 & 7:00 pm

 

STARTS FRIDAY

Trailer ▶

7 Days In Entebbe (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer

DIRECTOR
José Padilha

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Love, Simon (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner

DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM 3D 9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Gringo (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron

DIRECTOR
Nash Edgerton

More Information ► 2D 3:45PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

The Hurricane Heist (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson

DIRECTOR
Rob Cohen

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM6:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)

Horror
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:40PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶

Death Wish (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone

DIRECTOR
Eli Roth

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

Red Sparrow (R)

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons

DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Annihilation (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson

DIRECTOR
Alex Garland

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:15PM5:55PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Game Night (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan

DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM8:55PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:05PM7:05PM9:55PM


CHARLESTON WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE      Trailer ▶

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

Family
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Love, Simon (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner

DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Tomb Raider (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM 3D 9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Gringo (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron

DIRECTOR
Nash Edgerton

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM7:00PM

Trailer ▶

The Hurricane Heist (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson

DIRECTOR
Rob Cohen

More Information ► 2D 4:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶

The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)

Horror
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:40PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Death Wish (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone

DIRECTOR
Eli Roth

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Red Sparrow (R)

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons

DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶

Game Night (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan

DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM


BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 

Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Reserved Seating Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 2:15, 7:20 Thu: 2:15 PM The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Sun: 12:35, 9:40 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Wed: 12:35, 9:40 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Game Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 7:05, 9:55 Black Panther (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Fifty Shades Freed (R) Reserved Seating

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20 Thu: 12:10, 3:05, 9:20 Peter Rabbit (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Winchester (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 4:55, 10:00 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45 Sun: 12:05, 3:00, 8:45 Mon - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45


 TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 7:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 4:45, 9:30 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:25 Annihilation (R) Fri - Thu: 3:55, 9:40 Game Night (R) Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13) Fri - Wed: 2:25, 7:10 Thu: 2:25 PM

Fifty Shades Freed (R) Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Sun: 12:35, 9:35 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Wed: 12:35, 9:35 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 9:35 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45
SUMMERVILLE WV MARQUEE SHOWPLACE
Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 7:00, 9:45 Sat: 1:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sun: 1:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Sun: 4:00 PM Mon - Thu: 4:15 PM A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 6:55

WELCH WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
TO COME
WYTHVILLE , VA/BLUEFIELD WV

Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 4:00, 7:00 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 3:35, 9:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri: 6:30 PM Sat & Sun: 1:05, 6:30 Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Mon - Thu: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Thu: 4:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Mon - Wed: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15

Thu: 4:30, 9:15
