FIRST LOOK: 7 Days, Tomb Raider
NEW THIS WEEK
7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE
A gripping thriller inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts the most daring rescue mission ever attempted
TOMB RAIDER
Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown.
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE
Based on the incredible true-life story that inspired the beloved, chart-topping song, I Can Only Imagine is a song that brings ultimate hope to so many - often in the midst of life's most challenging moments. Amazingly, the song was written in mere minutes by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard. In reality, those lyrics took a lifetime to craft.
LOVE SIMON
Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNSET BOULEVARD - Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are bringing Sunset Boulevard to select cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event, which includes specially produced commentary from Turner Classic Movies. Gloria Swanson, as aging silent-film queen, and William Holden, as the struggling young screenwriter who is held in thrall by her madness, created two of the screen's most memorable characters in "Sunset Boulevard." From the unforgettable opening sequence through the inevitable unfolding of tragic destiny, "Sunset Boulevard" is the definitive statement on the dark and desperate side of Hollywood.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY @ 3:30 & 7:00 pm
STARTS FRIDAYTrailer ▶
7 Days In Entebbe (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer
DIRECTOR
José Padilha
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
I Can Only Imagine (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Love, Simon (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner
DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Tomb Raider (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu
DIRECTOR
Roar Uthaug
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM 3D 9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Gringo (R)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron
DIRECTOR
Nash Edgerton
More Information ► 2D 3:45PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
The Hurricane Heist (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson
DIRECTOR
Rob Cohen
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM6:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Strangers: Prey at Night (R)Horror
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:40PM5:10PM7:30PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Death Wish (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone
DIRECTOR
Eli Roth
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Red Sparrow (R)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons
DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Annihilation (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Garland
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:15PM5:55PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 6:05PM8:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:05PM7:05PM9:55PM
BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA
Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Reserved Seating Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 2:15, 7:20 Thu: 2:15 PM The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Sun: 12:35, 9:40 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 Wed: 12:35, 9:40 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Game Night (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 7:05, 9:55 Black Panther (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Fifty Shades Freed (R) Reserved Seating
Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20 Thu: 12:10, 3:05, 9:20 Peter Rabbit (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Winchester (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 4:55, 10:00 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45 Sun: 12:05, 3:00, 8:45 Mon - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
Sunset Boulevard (1950) presented by TCM () Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00 I Can Only Imagine (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 Love, Simon (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35 Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 7:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 4:45, 9:30 The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:25 Annihilation (R) Fri - Thu: 3:55, 9:40 Game Night (R) Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13) Fri - Wed: 2:25, 7:10 Thu: 2:25 PM
Fifty Shades Freed (R) Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Sun: 12:35, 9:35 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 Wed: 12:35, 9:35 Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 9:35 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45
SUMMERVILLE WV MARQUEE SHOWPLACE
Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 7:00, 9:45 Sat: 1:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sun: 1:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Sun: 4:00 PM Mon - Thu: 4:15 PM A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 6:55
WELCH WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
TO COME
WYTHVILLE , VA/BLUEFIELD WV
Tomb Raider (PG-13) Fri: 4:00, 7:00 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00 Tomb Raider 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 9:45 PM Gringo (R) Fri - Thu: 3:35, 9:00 The Hurricane Heist (PG-13) Fri: 6:30 PM Sat & Sun: 1:05, 6:30 Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM The Strangers: Prey at Night (R) Fri: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 Mon - Thu: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Death Wish (R) Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Thu: 4:10, 9:45 Red Sparrow (R) Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 Black Panther (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:55, 9:15 Mon - Wed: 4:30, 6:55, 9:15
Thu: 4:30, 9:15