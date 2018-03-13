Athletic training students bring home first place in WVATA Quiz Bowl

Students in Marshall University’s Department of Athletic Training were recognized for their first-place win in the 2018 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association (WVATA) Quiz Bowl Competition March 2.

Eleven students from the Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training (PMSAT) program traveled to Flatwoods, West Virginia, for the 2018 WVATA Annual Sports Medicine Conference held March 2-3. Three of these students participated in the annual student Quiz Bowl competition and brought home first place over the second-place state rival, West Virginia University, according to Dr. Joe Beckett, director of the athletic training program.

“This was Marshall’s first time at winning the WVATA Quiz Bowl since its inception in 2007,” Beckett said. “

Alexis Walls, Kate Waddell and Colby Sayre are athletic training students in the college’s School of Kinesiology who were participants on the winning team. Sayre, 22 of Leon, West Virginia, said it was exciting to win this year after finishing second place last year.

“Our program has done a great job of providing us with a quality education that’s given us a diversity of experiences, which I feel has prepared us for the athletic training profession,” Sayre said.

Dr. Zach Garrett, assistant professor athletic training, said these three students were chosen based on their academic and clinical performances in the program. The quiz bowl team was also made up of students that are in multiple levels of the program.

“I’m very proud of this year’s Quiz Bowl team,” Garrett said. “They showed resilience after getting behind early in the competition. It was exciting to see them overcome adversity and pull out a comeback victory. It’s exciting as a professor to see your students succeed, and it also shows the state and district that we have a great program here at Marshall with exceptional students.”