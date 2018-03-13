Empty Bowls fundraiser planned for April 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations and volunteers, will participate in the 15th Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5thAve.

Community members are invited to the church to purchase bowls created by Marshall University art students and other volunteer potters from the Tri-State area. Bowls will be sold for $15 each, with proceeds going to the Huntington Area Food Bank. With their purchase of a bowl, guests also can enjoy a bowl of soup, donated by local volunteers and restaurants, and participate in a silent auction, also benefiting the food bank. Cash and cards will be accepted at the event.

It has been estimated that each dollar raised helps the food bank provide 7.5 meals to those in need. The event has regularly raised some $15,000 or more for the food bank, in all providing more than 1 million meals in the event’s 15-year history.

Preparations for this year’s event are well underway. With the hard work of Marshall art students and after two successful open studio events, one at Marshall and another at the Huntington Museum of Art, over 800 bowls are completed and hundreds more are in the works.

For more information about the event, contact Frederick Bartolovic, associate professor of ceramics, by e-mail at bartolovicf@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2902