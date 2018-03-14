Bailey named United Way executive director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— After a three-month search, the United Way of the River Cities’ board of directors has named Carol H. Bailey as the new executive director of the nonprofit.

Bailey will assume the role at United Way on April 2.

A Huntington resident for more than 40 years, Bailey comes to United Way of the River Cities from the Huntington Museum of Art, where she served as the director of development for more than six years. Previous to joining the museum in 2007, Bailey worked at Time Out Youth Shelter, Cammack Children's Center, and Prestera Center. She attended Marshall University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in counseling and rehabilitation and a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

“Carol comes on board at a crucial time for the health, education, financial stability, and basic needs of those in our region,” said Nona Callihan, United Way of the River Cities' board president. “We’re excited for her to set the vision for the charge.”

Andrea Roy, who has served as the interim executive director since December 2017, said she would return to her focus as Director of Community Impact following the transition. The executive director position was vacated when Laura Gilliam resigned in December 2017 to pursue a new role as president and CEO of the United Way of Escambia County in Pensacola, Florida.

United Way of the River Cities serves five Tri-State counties—Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mason in West Virginia; and Lawrence in Ohio. Grants from the organization fund community partnerships including the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevent Partnership, Education Initiative, and Financial Stability Partnership.

For more information about United Way of the River Cities, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org.