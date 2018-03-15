Most read
U.S. Army Music to host open auditions at Marshall University
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 02:17 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Auditions are on a first-come, first-served basis and time slots can be reserved by e-mailing or texting Principe atmichael.r.principe.mil@mail.mil or 502-528-2100, respectively. His office phone is 502-626-0228.
For additional information, contact the Marshall University School of Music by phone at 304-696-3117 or by e-mail atmusic@marshall.edu.