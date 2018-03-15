U.S. Army Music to host open auditions at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Staff Sgt. Mike Principe will be on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Tuesday, April 17, to audition those who would like to play for the U.S. Army Band. Auditions will take place in Room 212 of Smith Hall.

Auditions are on a first-come, first-served basis and time slots can be reserved by e-mailing or texting Principe atmichael.r.principe.mil@mail.mil or 502-528-2100, respectively. His office phone is 502-626-0228.

For additional information, contact the Marshall University School of Music by phone at 304-696-3117 or by e-mail atmusic@marshall.edu.