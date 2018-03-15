School of Pharmacy faculty member to receive national award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., MBA, Ph.D., professor and chair of pharmacy practice and administration at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy , has been selected for the 2018 Kappa Epsilon/Merck Vanguard Leadership Award by Kappa Epsilon, a national professional pharmacy fraternity.

Broedel-Zaugg will be presented with the honor during a ceremony Saturday at the American Pharmacists Association convention in Nashville.

“I am so pleased to have received this award,” Broedel-Zaugg said. “Past recipients include women who have changed the conversation in the profession of pharmacy and to be included in a group with them is truly humbling.”

Broedel-Zaugg is a pharmacy graduate of Ohio Northern University and earned a Master of Business Administration from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. She completed her doctoral degree at Ohio State University in pharmaceutical administration in 1993 and then joined Ohio Northern University as a faculty member, where she rose through the ranks to professor.

An inaugural member of the faculty at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Broedel-Zaugg has been instrumental in developing the residency program, assisting in professional organization chartering at the school, assuring students have community service opportunities and providing vision for new growth. She also served as interim associate dean.

Broedel-Zaugg will receive a plaque for her award and will present at next year’s Kappa Epsilon National Convention.