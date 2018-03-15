Marshall to offer undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering will offer a new Bachelor of Science degree program in Biomedical Engineering in the fall semester of 2018.

It will be included in the Weisberg Division of Engineering, and it will be part of the university’s strategic plan for addressing many of the health challenges facing the region, including addiction, heart disease, diabetes and an aging population. The new degree program will involve partnerships with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in finding cures and new biomedical devices to help assist citizens regionally and nationally, said Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering.

“Biomedical engineering is a rapidly growing field, and Marshall University has an opportunity to create a unique program that will highlight the technical strengths of the university and garner interest in the development of biomedical industry in the state,” Zatar said. “Graduates of the program will contribute to the economic development of West Virginia, advance its competitive edge globally and improve the quality of life.”

Biomedical engineering is the application of engineering principles and design concepts to medicine and health care purposes, advancing treatments, diagnoses, therapies and ways of monitoring health. Marshall University’s Board of Governors has approved the College of Information Technology and Engineering’s plans to establish the program in the fall semester of 2018, and Zatar anticipates its partnerships with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will produce a significant amount of federal research funding for Marshall.

“The Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering program will create an economic development engine for the region with industry focus on biomedical devices,” Zatar said. “The program will be an asset to the university as it attracts visibility and enhances the university’s support of the School of Medicine.”

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert agreed.

“Biomedical engineering promises to build on the strengths of both the Division of Engineering and the School of Medicine at Marshall to develop a world-class research and educational program,” Gilbert said. “This major is going to attract to Marshall large numbers of outstanding students who want to be a part of this exciting field. I am certain that it will be a popular and successful new venture for the university.”