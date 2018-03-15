More than 130 employers to meet with prospective employees during southern West Virginia job fair

BEAVER, W.Va. – More than 130 employers, among them Facebook, will participate in the Job and Resource Fair on Friday, March 23 at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, southern West Virginia’s collaborative public higher education center.

The list of 137 employers representing local, state and national organizations will share career opportunities and hiring information with college students, graduates and area residents who are interested in work opportunities in West Virginia.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a keynote address from Beckley-area native and Facebook staffer, Christian Martine at 1 p.m. He will speak about his role at Facebook, the education and experiences he received to land his job, and what employers like Facebook look for in prospective employees.

“This event continues to be a great opportunity for job-seekers in our area, as well as for employers especially those looking to fill vacant positions that require a postsecondary degree,” said Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC). “This year’s fair should prove particularly noteworthy with the advice Christian will be sharing with those looking for employment.”

Lisa Moten, Director of the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, said, “The response from not only regional employers but those statewide, as well as nationally, has been tremendous. The fair is the region’s best gathering for job-seekers and employers alike.”

This job fair is presented in partnership with United States Senator Joe Manchin, Workforce West Virginia and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. It is coordinated with the HEPC and its partners, Bluefield State College, Concord University, Marshall University, New River Community and Technical College, WVU Institute of Technology, and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center provides students in southern West Virginia with flexible options for enrolling in undergraduate and graduate degree programs and taking courses offered by Bluefield State College, Concord University and Marshall University. For more information on the Center and the 2018 Job and Resource Fair, visit http://ermabyrdcenter.org/ or call 304-256-0220. Employers interested in participating in the event may contact Moten at 304-256-0282 or lisa.moten@wvhepc.edu.

Confirmed employer participants include the following:

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia

Aflac

Air Evac Lifeteam

AT&T

Advantage Sales and Marketing

Alpha Technologies (Hurricane)

American Medical Facilities Management, LLC (Charleston)

Arch Coal, Inc. (Beckley complex)

Beckley Correctional Center

Beckley VA Medical Center

BB&T Bank

Beckley ARH Hospital

Beckley Police Department

Beckley Sanitary Board

Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department

Bluefield Regional Medical Center

Bluefield State College Admissions

Bluefield State College Nursing Program

BridgeValley Community and Technical College

Bojangles

Boy Scouts of America Summit Group

CASEWV, Right from the Start

CareSource (Dayton, Ohio)

Classic Carriers (Dayton, Ohio)

Carl Larsen Cancer Center

Central WV Aging Services, Inc.

Children’s Home Society – Southern West Virginia Exceptional Young Emergency Youth Shelter

City National Bank

Citizen Soldier for Life Program

Coalfield

Concord University Office of Admissions

Coordinating Council for Living

Council of Three Indian Rivers American Indian Center

David Stanley Consultants, LLC and Stanhurst, LLC (Whitehall)

Davis & Elkins College Veteran’s Upward Bound Program

Digital Data Services

Facebook Headquarters (Calif.)

FCI Beckley

FCI McDowell

Federal Bureau of Investigations

First Community Bank (Bluefield)

FPC Alderson

FPC Alderson (Drug Treatment Program)

Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center

Genesis – Ansted Center

Glade Springs

Glenwood Park

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. (Charleston)

GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance, Inc.

Greenbrier County Schools

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

Hospice of Southern West Virginia

IBEX (Beckley)

IN Marketing Services

Jackie Withrow Hospital (Beckley)

Jan Care

Kelly Services (Charleston)

Life Strategies

Le-Vel

Lowe’s (Beckley, Fayetteville, and Summersville)

Marshall University Office of Admissions

Marshall University RBA Program

Mary Kay Holding Corporation

Maxim Health Care Services (Charleston)

MAXIMUS

MedExpress

Montgomery General Healthcare Systems

Morgantown Police Department

Mountain Heart Community Services

N3

National Coal Heritage Area, AmeriCorps VISTA Sponsor

National Park Service

New River Community and Technical College Office of Admissions

Panhandle Support Services

PIA – Jump Start Programs

Pikeview Manor Apartments

Phillips Machine Service

Raleigh County Commission on Aging

Raleigh County Schools

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority

Raleigh General Hospital

ResCare

REM WV

Right at Home

Right from the Start, Region 1

Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center (at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College)

Ross Innovative Employment Solutions

Sam’s Club

Saunder’s Staffing

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Enrollment Management

Southern West Virginia ENT

Southwestern Community Action Council – Mature Workers Program

Sprint – Mobile Now

Stewarts Individual Placement Program

Stonerise Healthcare

Summers County Public Library

Superior Carriers (Charleston)

Tamarack, The Best of West Virginia

The Brier (Ronceverte)

The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier Sporting Club

The Hackett Praxis, LLC

Top Notch Service

Toyota Motor Manufacturing (Buffalo)

Transportation Security Administration

UMWA Career Center

UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia

United Bank

United States Postal Service (Charleston)

University of Charleston Center for Career Development

United States Army

United States Department of Labor, Veteran’s Employment and Training Service (Charleston)

United States Foods

Valley College

Visiting Angels of Southern West Virginia

WJLS – The Big Dawg

West Virginia Junior College (Charleston)

WOAY-TV

Women’s Resource Center

Workforce Beckley

WVU-CED Family Based Care

WVU Department of Public Administration

WVU Energy Express – Extension Services

WVU Industrial Extension, Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

WVU Tech Office of Admissions

West Virginia Army National Guard (Raleigh County)

West Virginia Division of Corrections

West Virginia Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety (Charleston)

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways

West Virginia Division of Personnel

West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Office of Admissions

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Community Outreach

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Employment Opportunities

West Virginia State Police

West Virginia Turnpike