More than 130 employers to meet with prospective employees during southern West Virginia job fair
The list of 137 employers representing local, state and national organizations will share career opportunities and hiring information with college students, graduates and area residents who are interested in work opportunities in West Virginia.
The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a keynote address from Beckley-area native and Facebook staffer, Christian Martine at 1 p.m. He will speak about his role at Facebook, the education and experiences he received to land his job, and what employers like Facebook look for in prospective employees.
“This event continues to be a great opportunity for job-seekers in our area, as well as for employers especially those looking to fill vacant positions that require a postsecondary degree,” said Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC). “This year’s fair should prove particularly noteworthy with the advice Christian will be sharing with those looking for employment.”
Lisa Moten, Director of the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, said, “The response from not only regional employers but those statewide, as well as nationally, has been tremendous. The fair is the region’s best gathering for job-seekers and employers alike.”
This job fair is presented in partnership with United States Senator Joe Manchin, Workforce West Virginia and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. It is coordinated with the HEPC and its partners, Bluefield State College, Concord University, Marshall University, New River Community and Technical College, WVU Institute of Technology, and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center provides students in southern West Virginia with flexible options for enrolling in undergraduate and graduate degree programs and taking courses offered by Bluefield State College, Concord University and Marshall University. For more information on the Center and the 2018 Job and Resource Fair, visit http://ermabyrdcenter.org/ or call 304-256-0220. Employers interested in participating in the event may contact Moten at 304-256-0282 or lisa.moten@wvhepc.edu.
Confirmed employer participants include the following:
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia
Aflac
Air Evac Lifeteam
AT&T
Advantage Sales and Marketing
Alpha Technologies (Hurricane)
American Medical Facilities Management, LLC (Charleston)
Arch Coal, Inc. (Beckley complex)
Beckley Correctional Center
Beckley VA Medical Center
BB&T Bank
Beckley ARH Hospital
Beckley Police Department
Beckley Sanitary Board
Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department
Bluefield Regional Medical Center
Bluefield State College Admissions
Bluefield State College Nursing Program
BridgeValley Community and Technical College
Bojangles
Boy Scouts of America Summit Group
CASEWV, Right from the Start
CareSource (Dayton, Ohio)
Classic Carriers (Dayton, Ohio)
Carl Larsen Cancer Center
Central WV Aging Services, Inc.
Children’s Home Society – Southern West Virginia Exceptional Young Emergency Youth Shelter
City National Bank
Citizen Soldier for Life Program
Coalfield
Concord University Office of Admissions
Coordinating Council for Living
Council of Three Indian Rivers American Indian Center
David Stanley Consultants, LLC and Stanhurst, LLC (Whitehall)
Davis & Elkins College Veteran’s Upward Bound Program
Digital Data Services
Facebook Headquarters (Calif.)
FCI Beckley
FCI McDowell
Federal Bureau of Investigations
First Community Bank (Bluefield)
FPC Alderson
FPC Alderson (Drug Treatment Program)
Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center
Genesis – Ansted Center
Glade Springs
Glenwood Park
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. (Charleston)
GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance, Inc.
Greenbrier County Schools
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Hospice of Southern West Virginia
IBEX (Beckley)
IN Marketing Services
Jackie Withrow Hospital (Beckley)
Jan Care
Kelly Services (Charleston)
Life Strategies
Le-Vel
Lowe’s (Beckley, Fayetteville, and Summersville)
Marshall University Office of Admissions
Marshall University RBA Program
Mary Kay Holding Corporation
Maxim Health Care Services (Charleston)
MAXIMUS
MedExpress
Montgomery General Healthcare Systems
Morgantown Police Department
Mountain Heart Community Services
N3
National Coal Heritage Area, AmeriCorps VISTA Sponsor
National Park Service
New River Community and Technical College Office of Admissions
Panhandle Support Services
PIA – Jump Start Programs
Pikeview Manor Apartments
Phillips Machine Service
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Raleigh County Schools
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
Raleigh General Hospital
ResCare
REM WV
Right at Home
Right from the Start, Region 1
Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center (at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College)
Ross Innovative Employment Solutions
Sam’s Club
Saunder’s Staffing
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Enrollment Management
Southern West Virginia ENT
Southwestern Community Action Council – Mature Workers Program
Sprint – Mobile Now
Stewarts Individual Placement Program
Stonerise Healthcare
Summers County Public Library
Superior Carriers (Charleston)
Tamarack, The Best of West Virginia
The Brier (Ronceverte)
The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier Sporting Club
The Hackett Praxis, LLC
Top Notch Service
Toyota Motor Manufacturing (Buffalo)
Transportation Security Administration
UMWA Career Center
UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia
United Bank
United States Postal Service (Charleston)
University of Charleston Center for Career Development
United States Army
United States Department of Labor, Veteran’s Employment and Training Service (Charleston)
United States Foods
Valley College
Visiting Angels of Southern West Virginia
WJLS – The Big Dawg
West Virginia Junior College (Charleston)
WOAY-TV
Women’s Resource Center
Workforce Beckley
WVU-CED Family Based Care
WVU Department of Public Administration
WVU Energy Express – Extension Services
WVU Industrial Extension, Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
WVU Tech Office of Admissions
West Virginia Army National Guard (Raleigh County)
West Virginia Division of Corrections
West Virginia Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety (Charleston)
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways
West Virginia Division of Personnel
West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Office of Admissions
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Community Outreach
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Employment Opportunities
West Virginia State Police
West Virginia Turnpike