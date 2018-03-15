Ohio Attorney General DeWine Announces Arrests in Human Trafficking Investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force announced today the arrests of four individuals accused of trafficking nearly a dozen women in the Columbus area.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of Ohio Attorney General DeWine's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, began investigating the case in 2016 after receiving several tips regarding an alleged human trafficking ring.

The investigation found that the individuals allegedly trafficked women over a two year period through the use of online sex advertising. The group allegedly targeted women who were addicted to heroin.

"Over the course of the investigation, task force members identified and rescued a number of human trafficking victims who fell prey to this alleged human trafficking organization," said Attorney General DeWine. "I'm pleased that we were able to get the victims help and that the suspects are now facing charges."

The following four suspects were arrested today:

Curtis D. Gossett, 59, Columbus:

Trafficking in persons - commercial sex acts, two counts, felonies of the first degree

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

Compelling prostitution, two counts, felonies of the third degree

Promoting prostitution, ten counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Money laundering, a felony of the third degree

Stacey A. Rockey, 44, Lancaster:

Trafficking in persons - commercial sex acts, two counts, felonies of the first degree

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

Compelling prostitution, two counts, felonies of the third degree

Promoting prostitution, four counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Christina B. Austin, 28, Columbus:

Trafficking in persons - commercial sex acts, a felony of the first degree

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

Compelling prostitution, a felony of the third degree

Promoting prostitution, three counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Jeffrey M. Bagley, 37, Columbus:

Trafficking in persons - commercial sex acts, a felony of the first degree

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

Compelling prostitution, a felony of the third degree

Promoting prostitution, six counts, felonies of the fourth degree





"Some people have a misguided belief that prostitution is a victimless crime. Men who pay for sex are contributing to sex trafficking and keeping these women in a state of sex slavery," said Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Commander Sergeant Mark Rapp.

A fifth suspect who was indicted as part of the investigation, Brooke M. Adkins, 26, of Columbus, is charged with possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

Authorities with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office assisted the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force with today's arrests. The case is being prosecuted by the office of Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is a coalition of local, county, state and federal agencies from the Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Franklin County Prosecutor's Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office. The task force works in cooperation with the Salvation Army of Central Ohio, which provides assistance to human trafficking victims.

Established in 1986, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities through the creation of multi-jurisdictional task forces. The commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General.