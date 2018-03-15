Project Huntington Federal Prosecution Surge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement this morning during a press conference held at the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington:

“Good morning.

Attorney General Sessions and this Administration is wholly committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to ensure the safety of our streets, our families and our children. Frankly, we will no longer tolerate drug dealers, drug traffickers, violent criminals, or illegal guns on the streets of the City of Huntington.

Our goal is simple- To make Huntington the “Safest City in America.”

In what we are calling, “PROJECT HUNTINGTON”, I have ordered a surge of federal prosecutors in Huntington – doubling the number of prosecutors and, within weeks, tripling our office and we will add even more prosecutors as circumstances require. My team is led by Assistant United States Attorney Monica Coleman, a veteran prosecutor with a record of aggressive, fearless prosecution and she will lead a team wholly dedicated to this effort. The instructions to my team cannot be more clear – “Put violent criminals and bad guys behind bars, off our streets, and away from the public as long as possible.”

I want to personally thank Mayor Williams, Huntington Interim Police Chief Dial, and Prosecutor Hammers for their partnership in this effort. “PROJECT HUNTINGTON” would not be possible without their commitment and support.

In addition to Mayor Williams, Chief Dial, and Prosecutor Hammers, with me today are:

Supervisory Special Agent Wes Quigley, FBI

Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Gourley, DEA

Resident Agent in Charge Adam Black, ATF

Sharon Frazier, Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor

Monica Coleman, Assistant United States Attorney

With the assistance and commitment of our federal partners, “PROJECT HUNTINGTON” and a surge of prosecution ensures that every federal resource possible will be dedicated to working with our state and local partners to “Take Back These Streets” from those that bring havoc, chaos and despair to the Greater Huntington area.

“PROJECT HUNTINGTON” ensures that Huntington’s “greatest days” lay ahead.