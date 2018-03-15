Fayette County Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Two Fayette County brothers were sentenced to federal prison on drug charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Cheyenne Fragale, 30, and Macon Fragale, 34, both from Boomer, previously entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of oxycodone, and a quantity of heroin. Cheyenne Fragale was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, while Macon Fragale was determined to be a career offender and was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beckley Police Department on these cases.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service also provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“Prison time awaits those who peddle poison in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “These two brothers are not a good example for the model family. Their smorgasbord of drug dealing from meth, to pills to heroin has one spending the next 12 years behind bars and the other even longer. The message is, “Don’t sell drugs.””

Cheyenne and Macon Fragale previously admitted that between May 2017 and June 28, 2017, they took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy with multiple participants. They also admitted that during the course of the conspiracy, they distributed over 2,000 thirty mg tablets of oxycodone and over 500 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin. They additionally admitted that they sold the drugs in and around Fayette County. On June 28, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants at several locations associated with the conspiracy. During the execution of the search warrants, officers seized over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as heroin, fentanyl, and over $29,000 in cash. The methamphetamine was later laboratory tested and confirmed to be 94% pure. Cheyenne Fragale admitted that the cash was proceeds from drug dealing. As part of their plea agreements, Cheyenne and Macon Fragale both admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Several individuals implicated as a result of this investigation have entered guilty pleas to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing. Velarian Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of not less than 20 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Dominic Copney, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Detria Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than five and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on April 24, 2018. Donald Scalise, of Montgomery, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25, 2018. Tiffany Ramsey, of Boomer, faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on May 2, 2018. Shawn Akiem Anderson, of Mt. Hope, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018. Rory White, of Montgomery, faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 6, 2018.

Karl Funderburk, of Teays Valley, who previously pled guilty to a gun charge, faces at least 5 years and up to life in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Shaun Jones of Beckley has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Jonathan Moore, also of Beckley, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Each faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Corey Larkin, of Beckley, previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 100 grams of heroin. He also faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 5, 2018.

Esau Burnette, of Beckley, has entered a plea to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 30, 2018. James Rodney Staples, of Woodbridge, Virginia, faces at least 10 years in federal prison and up to life when he is sentenced on May 30, 2018 after entering a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecutions. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentences.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.