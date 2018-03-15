New initiative aims to identify positive changes, new opportunities in West Virginia

“From bigger paychecks and business expansion to increased broadband access and new efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, what solutions are you seeing in your towns and neighborhoods?” video . “And just as importantly, what solutions do you want to see?”West Virginians are encouraged to share their stories and experiences on a new webpage: capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories

Full video transcript available below:



2017 marked a year of important accomplishments that will help improve the lives of West Virginians.



When Congress passed tax reform legislation at the end of last year, we promised it would help workers and families keep more of their hard-earned money.



We promised it would help our businesses compete, reinvest in our economy, and pass benefits down to their employees.



We promised it would create new opportunities for growth in our communities.



Now, those promises are being fulfilled.



But, it’s important that we continue working together to find new solutions that will help move our state forward.



That’s where you come in.



I want to hear about positive changes you are seeing in your community.



From bigger paychecks and business expansion to increased broadband access and new efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, what solutions are you seeing in your towns and neighborhoods?



And just as importantly, what solutions do you want to see?



Visit my website to share your story at www.capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories.



I’m proud of what we have done together already, but I know West Virginia’s best days are still ahead.



Let’s continue building on the momentum we’ve created and let’s chart a better, brighter path forward for our state.



I can’t wait to hear from you!