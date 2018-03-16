Ten Women Set to Graduate from WV Women Work Manufacturing Program

The winter 2018 class of the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship will graduate on March 28, 2018. One student has already been hired while the others are actively interviewing with manufacturing companies.

The cohort spent the past three months studying the basics of advanced manufacturing. They created projects on manual mills and lathes and operated CNC mills and lathes. Students also studied blueprint reading, measurement and inspection, OSHA safety, and general employment skills.

The expected graduates are: Amber Carpenter of Huntington, M. Cati Christian of West Hamlin, Megan Conley of Kenova, Jessica Gibson of Ashland, Carey Holley of Wayne, Magdeline Liddon of Huntington, Laura Mills of Kenova, Tamara Mounts of Huntington, Misty Pauley of Huntington, and Tina Tran of South Point.

The program is currently recruiting for the summer 2018 class. Interested women should call Program Coordinator Melinda Perron at (304) 528-9991 or go to wvwomenwork.org/stepupamp and fill out a digital application.

The Step Up for Women program is run by WV Women Work, a statewide non-profit with sites in Morgantown, Wheeling, Bridgeport, Charleston, and Huntington. The Huntington manufacturing program was made possible in part by a partnership with the Robert C. Byrd Institute and the DOL’s American Apprenticeship Initiative Grant: Apprenticeship Works.